GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

EAF traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 59,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock worth $297,054,365. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

