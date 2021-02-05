GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 7% Following Strong Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares shot up 7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.00. 2,425,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,437,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock worth $297,054,365. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $23,388,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

