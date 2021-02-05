Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $596.62

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $596.62 and last traded at $596.62, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graham by 958.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 56.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

