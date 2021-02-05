Graham Scott Miller Acquires 28,059 Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Stock

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 28,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £5,050.62 ($6,598.67).

Graham Scott Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Graham Scott Miller bought 27,711 shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

SUH stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 47,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42. The company has a market capitalization of £24.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.89.

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

