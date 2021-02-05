Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Up 5.3%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $94.09. 348,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 326,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

