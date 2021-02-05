Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.86

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $31.68. Granite Construction shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 225,252 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

