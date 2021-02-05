Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) shares rose 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 69,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 178,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.42 million and a PE ratio of -19.30.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

