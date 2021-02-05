Graviocoin Price Up 9% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $1,839.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00404868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

