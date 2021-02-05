GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $96,917.34 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $96,917.34 and $2,293.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00167663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00066719 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00082340 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00238815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00045492 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,181,024 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

