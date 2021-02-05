GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Insider Stephen Watkins Sells 815,000 Shares

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) insider Stephen Watkins sold 815,000 shares of GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £171,150 ($223,608.57).

GRC opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. GRC International Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.47. The firm has a market cap of £22.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.

Get GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) alerts:

About GRC International Group plc (GRC.L)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.