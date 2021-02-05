GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Insider Stephen Watkins Sells 815,000 Shares

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) insider Stephen Watkins sold 815,000 shares of GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £171,150 ($223,608.57).
GRC opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. GRC International Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.47. The firm has a market cap of £22.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67.
About GRC International Group plc (GRC.L)
