Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.46. Great Ajax shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 36,383 shares.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

