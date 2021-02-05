Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Shares Down 13.6%

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 287,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 888% from the average session volume of 29,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.