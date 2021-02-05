Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issues Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 756,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of research firms have commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

