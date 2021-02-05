GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 6.6%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 2,255,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 784,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.14.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.