Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,554.47

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,554.47 and traded as high as $2,174.00. Greggs plc (GRG.L) shares last traded at $2,100.00, with a volume of 272,986 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,900.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,554.47.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

