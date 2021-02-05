Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 3,270 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $213.49. 276,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,353. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.