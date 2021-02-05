Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Greif worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Greif by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Greif stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

