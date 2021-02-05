GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0098

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. GridCoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $15,785.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,892,222 coins and its circulating supply is 412,239,190 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

