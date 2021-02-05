Grimm (GRIMM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Grimm has a market cap of $6,411.97 and $49.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grimm has traded 90.1% lower against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001234 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Grimm

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

