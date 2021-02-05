Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Grin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $24.93 million and $7.68 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.37 or 0.04267464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00412712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.01211977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00488996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00396923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00244526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021436 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,708,560 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

