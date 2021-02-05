GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. GrowMax Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 850 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp.

