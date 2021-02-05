Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

PAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

