GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.53

Shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 97153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.24 million and a P/E ratio of -32.57.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 34,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,810,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,469,932.90.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.