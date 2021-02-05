GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading 5.1% Higher

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. 209,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 205,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $449.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.37.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

In other GTY Technology news, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,135.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.