Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $27.50. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$763.35 million and a P/E ratio of -54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.45.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -122.53%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

