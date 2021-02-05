Gulden Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $75,141.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,791,280 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

