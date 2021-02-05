Gulden Price Up 8.8% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $83,244.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00408699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003705 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,738,001 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.