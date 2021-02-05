GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.17. GWG shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 29,006 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of -0.14.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 5.23%.
GWG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWGH)
GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.
