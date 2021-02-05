GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.17. GWG shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 29,006 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of -0.14.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 117.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GWG by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

