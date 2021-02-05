GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.97 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $12.97 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,967,552 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

