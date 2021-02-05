H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $38.50. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

