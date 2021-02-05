HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

