Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells $362,882.06 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $139.23. 460,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

