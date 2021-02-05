Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.88

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.