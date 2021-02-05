Handshake (HNS) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and $256,209.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.91 or 0.04517548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00403213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.01154142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00493175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00404306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00250537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 353,104,585 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.