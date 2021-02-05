Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 10,736 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

INTC stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

