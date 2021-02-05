Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 4,495 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 13.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.