Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.