Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (FRA:HLAG) Shares Up 5.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (FRA:HLAG) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €104.80 ($123.29) and last traded at €103.00 ($121.18). 37,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.40 ($114.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.01.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

