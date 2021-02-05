HARD Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59.76 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $59.76 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00165751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00066695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00239470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045850 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

