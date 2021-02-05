Harlan S. Robins Sells 7,790 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $464,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,583.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $61.36. 420,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,879. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.