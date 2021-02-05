Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 7,801,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 2,718,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after buying an additional 3,545,188 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after buying an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.