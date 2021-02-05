Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Hits $106.28 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Harmony has a total market cap of $106.28 million and $14.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,233,092,926 coins and its circulating supply is 9,472,018,925 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

