Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.83. 326,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 290,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $253.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

