Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Trading Down 7.7%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. 25,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 16,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Analysts forecast that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

