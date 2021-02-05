Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,514 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $301.85 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

