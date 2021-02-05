Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 7,250 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

