Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 167.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

