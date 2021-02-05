Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.68 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.