Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

