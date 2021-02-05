Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $498.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.46. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Truist upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

